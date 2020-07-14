-
Now Playing: Tax filing deadline quickly approaching
-
Now Playing: Body found in lake believed to be actress Naya Rivera
-
Now Playing: White House is accused of trying to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: Florida has more coronavirus cases than some countries
-
Now Playing: Eyes on the skies
-
Now Playing: Meet the 'Hamilton' kids
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 financial lessons
-
Now Playing: Another record day in new coronavirus infections
-
Now Playing: Historic Supreme Court decision
-
Now Playing: New leads in Naya Rivera's disappearance
-
Now Playing: Silicon Valley CEO's racist rant
-
Now Playing: 62,000 new coronavirus cases in a day
-
Now Playing: Bob Ross renaissance
-
Now Playing: NBA players arrive in Florida
-
Now Playing: Needing a lift
-
Now Playing: Hospitals reaching capacity
-
Now Playing: Patrick Mahomes’ record deal
-
Now Playing: Is this time different?
-
Now Playing: Un-bear-lievable journey
-
Now Playing: Atlanta’s mayor tests positive for COVID-19