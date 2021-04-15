Transcript for ‘Miracle’ mountain rescue

We turn out to the mountain miracle playing out on social media all lost hiker used his dying cell phone to send one last picture and ended up saving his life. This morning this is the image that helped bring a lost hiker home the pictures showing only two sneakers and a rocky canyon. Or zero. Herb echoes and amounts Rene can't be in says he was hiking in the Angeles National Forest when he got laws. He waited to be rescued as Bayer's and Malcolm minds wandered nearby so there are we don't come or yours are the Kara steak and some sharp. Rock's next to me. Worms. I'd eaten its cage until late. Growing desperate he snapped the picture and sent it to a friend with a message SOS my phone is going to die and lost two to three miles away in the canyon. East of bull corn I think there are gimmicks bars my ticker picture nods and. And then met and I have police released the photo on social media and another avid hiker actually recognize the location. I started on the process also are looking at a photo our laws and I sit well I think I know what this guy. And sounds on occasions and I gave it used as a dressed guys. After a brief search rescuers spotted can't be and hoisting him the safety nearly 24 hours after he got lost Colombians as one of his first calls was to work. Because he was a no show Tuesday and it almost pretzel nuggets 100 aren't used to it would they are to recover. And lead it didn't. Personal thing for her okay. What are the chances just an incredible story can't be at had no food. But he drank from a waterfall wow.

