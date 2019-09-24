Transcript for Miracle train rescue

Well into a nightmare of a scene playing out on a crowded subway platform during rush hour here in New York City a father and a daughter. Winding up on the tracks in front of an oncoming train. We'll Ganz has the story in the video from the terrifying scene good morning well good morning yes onlookers were stunned when they watched a father jumped in front of the train. Pulling his five year old daughter into harm's way along with him. Her slowed her survival this morning is nothing short of a mere call. I think we've gone to China in the boat commanders turn from beneath between two wheels. This she was a blue. Some form. Antonio love was on the subway tracks to witness the miraculous survival in the Bronx after the unthinkable happened a father jumping onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train. With his five year old daughter in his arms. The station was packed during the morning rush hour witnesses reporting Fernando Baldwin a floor base was talking calmly on the phone moments before jumping. I found him telling the wife that you look out for the other two kids how much paper to school. And then he says and who. And that's when he left the train gets hit both of them didn't have time to move because it kind of coming so we'll train this man Baltimore where. The father killed and pronounced dead at the scene but somehow the little girl survived. Finding a safe spot under the train between its wheels were good samaritans were able to pull her to safety. Antonio remembers what she was saying Papa Papa or anything she Hussein's problem apartment. The five year old transported to the hospital with only minor scratches this morning she's home with her mother her family grateful to everyone who helped get her there. After a terrifying ordeal. Things got. But the biggest anti everyone. Everyone had jumped to talk to how far from the moment when you. Lining this bank but I only see on S and the child isn't perfect condition. Think you did god and the angels took care of her. Police officers gave the five year old girl a Little Mermaid doll to help raise her spirits. After that terrifying ordeal honestly just a miracle that she's okay and actually as cannot imagine what it was like for anyone who saw this for that little coral. But incredible to all of those people laughed and action. Hope so the tried Jake I think about the little girl and how traumatize the all of this is and I know they said that he said they gave her something. She's going to need so much more and I'm pretty sure that community hopefully they will be there for her and the other two children home so yes definitely. Thank you will appreciate it thank you guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.