Transcript for 'Mission: Impossible--Fallout' and 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies'

Sitting in these is like Mission Impossible have. Gloria it is. Unbelievably quietly well. I have that playing competitor British startup business they act fairly fit mission for you should you choose to accept it. Tell us about the sixth installment of Mission Impossible it is called its gulf fallout was just kind of what Tom Cruise paths to keep doing to make these movies. So age and even hunt battles a group of terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack on the Vatican Jerusalem and Mecca to name exactly three places. But hunt that now finds himself at odds with the CIA will be. Error committed terrible choice to make and related one line Hoover millions. And the world is at risk. This is CIA's mission gives you held on to the plutonium and wouldn't be having this conversation. This team could be did yes they weren't that the job. As you can see Angela Bassett is that there Alec Baldwin Henry cab pulled the critics liking it earning it a 90% on rotten tomatoes one critic writes follow plays like kind of Mission Impossible greatest hits album if you like the franchise you'll love it if you don't well you still might. Another calls that a combination of thrilling stunts insane daring and clever writing just be short of take your heart men's first and hold on tight. Get some pretty broken ankle doing one of those guns that it was worth it was really didn't. Aaron good went to catch that next to the superhero movie based on the cartoon network's most popular show. In teen titans coated in the movies. But teenage superheroes realize they can really be big time super heroes until they've had a movie made about themselves. But their dreams of Hollywood stardom or sidetracked by a dastardly villain and his scheme. Who conquer the world. Darted animal. Mom for them. You are going to be 100 dance solo you can and no immediate debt would your wobble. Look at guidance is doing very well so part that is 89. Percent on rotten tomatoes from the critics one says it's far more enjoyable than a grown up superhero blockbusters it's roofs and should be and how about. So funny it starts data Betancourt and straight to the port that in or hurts right now. If your feet if Mike ankles but they have achieved your. A little low speed chase looked awful problem.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.