Transcript for Mom charged after posing as daughter at middle school

We turn now to Texas in the mother arrested after posing as her own daughter at school taking an entire day of classes she says she was on a mission. This YouTube video may not seem unusual a teenager apparently shooting a video of herself at a middle school in El Paso dry literally hear him. Seven hitter him now yeah cool parts. But that's no middle schooler that's thirty year old Casey Garcia the mother of a seventh grade student at her own unique. Have a middle school. Garcia posing as her daughter attending classes. Interacting with other students even claiming to greet the principal in the hall. Every morning Garcia attended a full day of school until a teacher during the last class of the day notice she was not who she claimed to be. Firm current contract between America to the pencils offense against her insane. What happens in a video posted the next day Garcia said she posed as her daughter to highlight security flaws at the school. I didn't do this to get views and do this to get lakes are you more are concerned that I ain't appearance. Was sitting next to your child for two ability want to wait for the next person. Taking their Second Amendment right to the extreme. The video going viral police been showing up at her home arresting her on an unrelated traffic warrant Garcia documenting at all and not a an eyewitness according to jail records Garcia has now been charged with criminal trespassing and tampering with government records. The school superintendent says it will now review their security.

