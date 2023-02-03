Mom fights off mountain lion

A mother in Northern California is being called a hero after fighting off a mountain lion that was attacking her 5-year-old son. ABC News’ Faith Abubey has more the child’s condition.

February 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live