Transcript for Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband

We turn now to the growing mystery surrounding two children from Idaho missing for months. Her mother has been spotted with her new husband in Hawaii. Investigators believe she knows where the kids are and now she's facing a deadline to prove their state. Where your children this morning me Idaho mother whose children have been missing since September spotted in Hawaii you tell me where your kids are. Where your kids. No comment had been missing for four much and I think it says. A reporter with the east Idaho news.com. Caught with jewelry bellow and her new husband and quiet. After police searched her car and surfer with a court order to physically produce her two kids by Thursday lorries children seventeen year old highly Ryan. And seven year old JJ haven't been seen since September investigator city strongly believe the children are in danger. And that bellow and her husband Chad de bell. Either know what happened to them or know the children's location this morning JJ's grandparents are pleading with ballot to give them any sign that their grandson is okay. Just showed me. And show you care or. Shelby you respect us. And just lost city. And now authorities are looking at the deaths of several other family members in July bellows brother Alex Cox shot and killed her previous husband. Police are treating it as self defense but they're keeping in the case Oprah asked for Alex Cox mystery also surrounds his death in December an investigation is under way. Police are awaiting toxicology results. Meanwhile the remains of Chad. Were suspiciously at that death was not natural but we're awaiting results from there from. We're knew that. And police say they found no evidence that Tyler JJ were worth the couple in Hawaii.

