Transcript for Mystery children's illness spreads from coast-to-coast

A new fear and it's the corona virus pandemic more children now getting sick cases topping 100 in the country. As this illness believed to be related to cope in nineteen spreads from coast to coast in Detroit nine year old Jozy past been. Had a high fever and red eyes often on for a week. She's great and she she. Mary deal. Yeah me in her. Eye all. Her heart. Well yeah. Jozy is now responding well to treatment at least three deaths are linked to the illness called pediatric multi system inflammatory syndrome in children ranging in age from five to a teenager doctors warn complications can arise after children have already developed antibodies to -- in nineteen at the virus can trigger an overreaction from the immune system causing inflammation. Similar to Kallis sake disease symptoms include persistent fever. Rash abdominal pain and vomiting. It's a post exposure. In inflammatory response meaning the body had three scene and an expose your virus India I am environmental. I am exposure in the past and it's its response he argues fighting off. It fights off opinion then being. Inadvertently. Cause inflammation in blood vessels I mean the body. At least twelve states and DC are now reporting case's. New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday there are 93 cases in New York alone New York City mayor bill that Lazio's says he still expects to open schools in September but is watching the situation closely and tucking. Also concerned. We have day a ten year old here in Kentucky on a fennel later. Due to coated nineteen. The CDC now working to understand the illness and if certain children are more pre disposed. President trump asked about a treatment. We're studying that very closely and its did on the radar for weeks actually because we've seen this. For quite awhile but it's been a very rare but we're we're looking at a very close it's very important do us. Doctors warn prompt valuation from a pediatrician is really important and even though this is a rare complication from corona virus it can be deadly.

