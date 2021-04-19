Transcript for NASA is making history with "Ingenuity," the space agency's helicopter on Mars.

When the big moment this morning for NASA the other space agency's Mars helicopter ingenuity is along the red planet right now and this morning. It's trying to become the first aircraft to ever fly on another planet. And this morning history being made more than a million miles away. As NASA's ingenuity helicopter attempts the first controlled flight on another planet. It all starts at play. He got one perks for the chopper which was brought to Mars on board the perseverance rover in February weighs only four pounds and was built to withstand the red planet's frigid temperatures. Dropping to a 130 degrees below zero earlier this year ABC news got a firsthand look at technology used on the helicopter. This is one of the they asked. Just test build. Up one of the blaze. Oh my I had saved me. Please me exactly yet. It is strong enough for you to spin it through this very thin atmosphere and 2400. Revolutions per minute ingenuity is first flight won't be along one 85 million dollar craft to listen to just ten feet above the surface. Where it'll cover for a tip thirty seconds before descending back to the ground but in the short time NASA hopes to collect a treasure trove of data from the copter. Angeles photo and video. And that will. Of course meet their first ever. Images ever taken from an aerial vantage point and well NASA expects to fly ingenuity 24 more time. It says that this flight is the most important to set the stage for a new way of exploring other planet. That's the critical Wright Brothers moment for market's retreat everything goes well and we get that first flight. All four feet on the ground Bolton the very very happy. And speaking of the Wright Brothers of fabric from their original aircraft has been placed on the helicopter a link from the past it's in the future. As a new chapter of space flight. Takes off. How cool is that one NASA says the data from that flight will make it to earth a few hours after the attempt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.