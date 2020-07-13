Transcript for Navy ship explosion in San Diego

More breaking news and Southern California where warship is now a battleground for fire crews suffered heavy damage in yesterday morning's blast. And it doesn't look like the battle against the flames will be over anytime soon to look at this images ABC's making through the end is in San Diego. This morning and navy ship still smolder read nearly 24 hours after an explosion rocked the military vessel. At the navy's biggest ace on the West Coast. Fire was reported in the lower vehicle storage area on board bummer chart. The explosion aboard the USS Bonham or shard. Injuring at least 21 people including eighteen sailors at naval base San Diego a hundred in sixty sailors were on board at the time of the explosion. As she fire and there's nothing toxic in there it's just black smoke. And or now because we're doing the firefighting agent you start to see more lighter smoke which is a good sign that the fires being being maintained. There's. No pro lark military Bethel. I. The flames sending a huge plume of dark smoke a visible around San Diego. Sailors aboard the navy ship in fire gear rushed seem to battle the fire. Tugboats surrounding the amphibious assault ship sprained water from afar three teens a federal firefighters in to needy teams have been back on the ship. But they can only stay on board for fifteen minutes at a time. Then rotate out because it is too hot this Maureen did needy telling ABC news the extent of the damage to the ship is quote huge. Andy the fire will likely burden for disease. Here's a look at the course shark it is and burning for hours yeah. Now this little you see in the finals no wait it's. Easy to find oh miles an hour right out yeah. In with the ship loaded with fueled that concern that nearby military vessels could be in danger from more potential explosion. The eighty now moving neighboring ships the USS FitzGerald and USS Russell. This morning the cause of the explosion is still unknown. The ship with undergoing routine maintenance when it happened it's last deployment was in 2018. They need to breezy and ABC news San Diego. Meg and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.