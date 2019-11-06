Transcript for NBA Finals head back to Oakland

Overnight gain find rulers Hillary gets a look at the way. The Toronto Raptors with the chance to purchase their first in he championship forward to the cool completely loose cannon who by. Game six could. It was do or die for Golden State the two time defending champs down 31 in the series warriors suffer most of the game but the raptors were not far behind. And surprise return and tremendous start for warrior store Kevin Durant. We took Iran there's his first shot. Pretty good that has been on the injured list with the screen pass the ranch fresh break out in the first half injured again. What are walls to the queen seventeen completely didn't NBA finals MVP. Later seen leaving the arena on crutches home court advantage for the raptors. The Canadian court when thirty. Viewership Yorker game four watched by almost eleven million people in the country before the game no solo singer for the Canadian National Anthem. He MBA invited all live in the arena in across the nation to do we knew. Courtside hockey great Wayne Gretzky and of course the raptors biggest thing in. Drake. Yet Drake had to be there the wars and the raptors head back to Oakland game six is Thursday night right here on ABC semi people wondering why the GM with the emotional. That's because there's questions about the direct come back too soon this was his first Tom debut there really. Game back and anger warriors they really just a EC Kevin Durant leaving there with that injury he posted saying that he's hurting deep in his soul but. The team waiting was like a shot of tequila giving him new life but the warriors. They really just barely. Hung on in the last minute they had a backcourt violation offense a file that would have given the raptors a chance. To really I mean come back how they needed was two points I was in a way but that last shot had made it didn't quite happen. We will be talking about a new champion in a we have in Canada yeah. So we'll see come Thursday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.