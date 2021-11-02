Transcript for NBA requiring all teams to play national anthem

Overnight the National Anthem playing for the first time this season at the Dallas mavericks' arena. After a firestorm ignited by team owner Mark Cuban who had decided not to play the star spangled banner at home games. He says the initial decision to skip the anthem was made after speaking with members of the local community. Quite a few people that voiced their works there are concerns are really they're they're furious that dead and national went elements. Did not fully rep dinapoli represented on that their voices were not be heard. Critics then speaking out. Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick compared Cubans moved to last month's riot the US capitol the. It is just as egregious in its own way. As those. Who took to the streets last summer. Are trying to herd on America. Are those who took on our capital this is even more divisive. Cuban has said he consulted with NBA commissioner Adam sober about not plane the -- them on Wednesday. The NBA released a statement requiring it to be played saying. With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their read as all teams will play the National Anthem in keeping with long standing league policy. I stand for the National Anthem my hand is always over my heart feel real issue it how you. How do you express the voices of those who feel the anthem doesn't represent them or cause constant consternation. Cuban has been vocal about his views on racial injustice in 22 when he he treated. I can say black lives matter I can say there is systemic racism in this country. He says he hopes this debate over the anthem can spark change these are typical conversations that are not going to go away whether or not we play the National Anthem. The NBA also requires players to stand during the national land them but commissioner Adam silver has not enforce those rules. As players continue to Neil.

