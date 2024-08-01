New plan to lower child care costs

A new proposal in Washington aims to make childcare more affordable by re-tooling existing tax credits to help working parents. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live