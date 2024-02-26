New push to ban ‘storming the court’

An injury suffered by a star college basketball player after fans rushed onto the court has prompted calls to ban such fan celebrations. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live