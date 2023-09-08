New sighting of killer on the run

A botanical garden in Pennsylvania was evacuated after escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante was reportedly spotted in the area. ABC News’ Em Nguyen reports.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live