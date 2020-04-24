Transcript for NFL's virtual draft

I join you for my home. For the first virtual NFL draft the twenty Tony NFL draft. Unlike the major productions of years past the Arizona Cardinals. This year NFL commission Roger Goodell. Swapping to big shill for his basement draft a 20/20. Much difference to me ever imagined. But it's going to be fun get out telling us why this show had to go line. We need something to look forward to when to bring us together. I would optimism and hope and that's what the draft earliest pro. And so it did. Even in his basement fans continuing the tradition of going to commissioner including one familiar face. Paul strain come on let's go. Mind you guys can do better now. One person hoping to reach that Strahan level status that's what it's money number one pick Cincinnati Bengals select. Don't borrow quarterback. LSU pick after pick celebrating from home with their families dressing down in sweats T shirts some players getting really compete. Henry rugs drafted by the raiders in a row far from the high fashion looks were used to until the fifth pick to a talk by Lola. A nice lining to the jacket right now and some funny moments throughout the night when he was shown at home and a mask stands sweeting giants GM Dave Gelman confusing the corona virus which that computer virus. And when Jeff Fukuda was selected his younger brother at the front right getting up and walking out of the room someone sweeting gentle good does little brother was like. All right congrats wrote jumping back and college duty with the gang in reality he was getting his brother alliance. It's when he when he trapped full of laughs like those and hugs like this one but it also took the time to pay tribute to those who aren't relaxing at home watching this year strapped. Harry Connick junior there the NFL also urging fans to donate to the NFL pandemic relief fund meanwhile. Wasn't it fun seeing into those players living rooms after Joseph brawler Berle was picked first one fans we did I hope he treats his parents to new curtains that this signing but. I know you're good and it may be mum a lot of. We have new house how about that out like this the last time we'll see them in those living rooms to debate about the debt pay. Then a funny planned attack joining WNN draft what the first event from. He model 'cause our today.

