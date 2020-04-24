-
Now Playing: NFL commissioner’s behind-the-scenes tour of 1st virtual NFL draft
-
Now Playing: Virtual NFL draft conducted in commissioner's basement
-
Now Playing: What will tonight's NFL draft look like?
-
Now Playing: Running out of things to stream? Binge these classics
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks befriends boy named Corona who was bullied
-
Now Playing: Undercover Angel
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks sends gift to Australian boy named Corona
-
Now Playing: Keke talks to Nancy Redd, author of "Bedtime Bonnet"
-
Now Playing: Global music icon David Guetta raised over $700,000 to help with COVID-19 relief
-
Now Playing: WWII Rosie the Riveter gets surprise parade on 100th birthday
-
Now Playing: Heather Locklear shares inspirational message to mark 1 year of sobriety
-
Now Playing: Virtual NFL Draft makes history
-
Now Playing: Bruce Springsteen headlines coronavirus fundraiser
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Prince Louis on his 2nd birthday
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson gives husband Val Chmerkovskiy home haircut
-
Now Playing: Tabitha Brown makes her vegan chickpea 'untuna' salad