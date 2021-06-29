Transcript for Northwest suffers through historic heat wave

We turned out to be extreme weather nearly seventy million Americans are under heat alerts with Portland or get hotter than Phoenix. This morning the historic heat wave is bringing the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the Pacific northwest. Is bend pretty brutal Portland hitting 115. Degrees Monday shattering the city's all time heat record. For the third consecutive day. They're incredible numbers out there so that we've never seen here in western organ or in southwestern Washington and Lincoln as you can see 115. Degrees that 115. Temperature is 42 degrees hotter than the average June day for Portland. In Seattle the Mercury hit 106 degrees breaking that cities all claims he record. Sat just the day before the dangerous heat hitting a region accustomed to mild weather where many people don't have air conditioning. Right now several hotels in the Seattle air your posting no vacancy signs as people book rooms to stay cool. I live Oliver. Currently set at Virginia should be Xerox and less and I never asked my life. To the south. Hot and dry conditions also fueling wildfires in California including the so called lava fire along the organ border. A to 101000 residents nearby were placed under evacuation orders after authorities say lightning sparked the fire over the weekend. Back in Portland even the animals are having trouble beating the heat. This squirrel spotted snacking on a nice cute. And the organs do tweeting this video of Dakota the bear cooling off in a tub. The caption reading Dakotas their conditioning is on full blast.

