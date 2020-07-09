Transcript for Nun runs full marathon

Are. He's been done on the run giving new meaning to the term god speed. Sister Stephanie believed a lifelong runner from outside Chicago has run the marathon there for the past nine years. When the starter Rick got canceled. I didn't I was 27004. That it agreed that got canceled I would better sensitivity. But since thou shalt not lie sister Stephanie kept her word mission of our lady of the angels' run sisters Stephanie Ryan hosting a virtual marathon for her. Completely packet pick up. And on race day gods seemed to be on sister Stephanie side as the clock. An impressive three hour 33 minute marathon in the basement of the convent Stanley friends and clergy cheering her on every step of the way. Things out walking his CX people from all I I didn't make parents and it was an all experienced healing and limit the Kurds Turks together. So as he believes that we're on 9880 cheeses and this is as a really amazing experience like there exhibits are taking on degrees. All are all coming together to support sister's death and to fund raise for the outreach efforts admission of our lady of the angels. They say during the pandemic they'd been providing food for three times as many people as normal fueled by her mission to help her community. A longtime passion for distance running and believe it or not an affinity for treadmills. I also took running so all of this was really hard. He is still. Coming up but I also do not running at so it was great I call it divine intervention. The only thing more miraculous than a knot on a run sister Stephanie has raised more than a 130000. Dollars as of this morning. You'd like to find out more about sister's death ordered donate had to mission OLA. As in our lady of the angels dot com. Love it well thank you that image of her sitting down on the chair after the sudden elect me every time I get off the treadmill a seat the world a spending. That's us there has got her act together. Very impressive there again. I do your work out though that does remind me of that please get in the habit. A gorge are FaceBook page at WNN fans back morning next famine.

