Transcript for Nursing home crisis

This morning a new flight to help those most vulnerable to the corona virus we're making the assumption. That covered nineteen as soon most. If not all of our nursing homes in New Jersey dozens of nursing home residents have died leading first responders to evacuate the entire facility. What we were barely able to. Give it basic care for our patients at the beginning because of the staffing shortages. It comes as ABC news learns that one quarter of Kobe nineteen deaths in New York. Have been traced to live in facilities in Massachusetts that number is the staggering 45%. Of all deaths. This spread their so bad that the National Guard in full protective gear was called in to test of residents and this senior living facility they should know about virus the rest of the world knows. Denver's mother died at a nursing home in Washington State. With the US outbreak began she's suing. Claiming the facility could have done more to stop the virus nation no matter. He suggests no better. But the rapid spread is proving difficult to stop in Virginia a single home has now lost 45 seniors to the virus but many residents have no worlds to go. She says tell you fight it don't go back there are. One nursing home resident in California is sad to be released from the hospital after being treated for the virus. But she says she scare to return to her home. Don't know now. It's why. And despite the higher risk one nursing home director says it is possible to keep facilities re of the virus. President Ali Alfred your weeks not taking care so many clients. Aren't those same girl I don't where they were here. And then nursing home is right outside of New York City making the feat even more impressive. Just last week were to our viewers that medical experts are saying warning that if you really think you're elderly loved one is a danger to nursing home or nursing facility. Get them out if you can't read and if they are independent. We just edit it you can and that yeah mention that there are some people that have nowhere to go. And so it's nice at the federal government is stepping and that. It is that would suggest that that you should ask the nursing facility what it's doing to prevent. The corona virus and be aggressive about it because you're fighting for a loved one there exactly.

