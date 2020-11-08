Transcript for Officer-involved shooting locks down White House

This morning new details in the officer involved shooting that sent the White House into lockdown the suspect approached the officer. Until the officer he had a weapon police say a 51 year old man threatened an officer before charging. The suspect then turned around. Grant aggressively towards the officer. At any drawing motion. Withdrew an object from his clothing. Moments later the Secret Service opening fire. President trump in the middle of a briefing on live TV suddenly in erupted. We didn't. Trump quickly whisked away to safety reporter is peering through the windows trying to piece together what happened. Outside a chaotic. And officer sprinting to help with guns drawn traffic diverted. Bystanders blocked off and EMTs Russian yeah. Secret Service sweeping the grounds at less than ten minutes after the shooting began to assume rattled. Trumped back at the podium this suspect was reportedly shot once in the chest brought to the hospital in critical condition. Police say he never made it onto the White House grounds. And his motive has not been disclosed. The president saying the suspect did not mention him during the altercation. It might not have had anything to do with me. Authorities say they're investigating if the suspect has a history of mental illness can at Mona. Reacting TO.

