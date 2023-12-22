Officers aquitted in Manny Ellis case

Crowds gathered in Tacoma, Washington, demanding justice after three officers on trial for their involvement in the death of an unarmed Black man were found not guilty.

December 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live