Oil, gas prices rise amid Mideast turmoil

The Pentagon said it carried out airstrikes against Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and militants targeting ships in the Red Sea. ABC News’ Liz Landers explains the impact on American consumers.

December 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live