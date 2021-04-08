Transcript for Olympics highlights

Let's turnouts in the Tokyo Olympics and several breaking headlines overnight we'll Kansas here now with the very latest good morning well good morning Mota just one question for you are we Home Depot because teen USA. Is bringing home the hardware at a women's 400 meter hurdles. A battle of the Americans 21 year old Sydney McLaughlin. And defending gold medalist a little Mohammed taking the gold and silver respectively. Cindy setting a new world record this is her second record by the way and just two months. And he US women's volleyball team continues its quest for its first ever gold medal after beating the Dominican Republic this morning. Teen USA playing without two of its injured starters but what of the fillings and he drew scored a team high of eighteen points. And history made it wasn't skateboarding park. No medals for team USA but get this silver medalists could coda he rocking from Japan is just twelve years golden bronze medalist Skype round. From Great Britain she's thirteen. And then Simone vials returning to competition just in time for the balance beam Simone picking up a bronze medal there. Revealing after the win that she found out while in Tokyo that her aunt passed away unexpectedly. This morning Simone sharing her thoughts on into Graham riding. Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but left to represent the US say thanks everyone for the endless love. And support Andrew back to you.

