Transcript for Olympics opening ceremony director fired over joke

From Tokyo breaking news concerning the Olympic Games the head of the opening ceremony has been fired because of some controversial comments he made. We've also learned about more Coby cases confirmed with in the Olympic bubble. Moat and Andrew was another stunning development at Tokyo Tony Tony just hours from the official start from these Olympic Games. A day before the opening ceremony Tokyo 20/20 officials announced today that the creative director of the ceremony in sorrow Kobayashi. Have been dismissed for making fun of the Holocaust. And a comedy act. This comes after the composer for the opening ceremony music. Quit and apologize earlier this week for bullying people would mental health issues. These Olympics of had just a stream a bad headlines the head of the organizing committee. Raise the possibility of an eleventh hour cancellation. If Kobe infections continue to rise and more than ninety people tied to these games that test positive for Covert nineteen that number with seventy yesterday. Dozens of them athletes including from team USA who are either quarantine here in Tokyo. Or were forced to stay home with the unpopularity of these games among the Japanese people the president of Tokyo torn between today acknowledged the typical times. She said tomorrow's opening ceremony. Will not be a festival but a solemn occasion. That would deliver a message up together and that's. Mota Andrew. Kenneth think he'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.