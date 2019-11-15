Transcript for Ousted Ukraine ambassador to testify

Ten and the impeachment hearings resuming this morning with the testimony from the former US ambassador to Ukraine. Who was forced out of her job re Ivanovic is heading to Capitol Hill after president trump took direct aim at earlier witnesses. He told supporters in Louisiana last night that top diplomats who testified earlier this week. Our quote never trump burst it came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of bribery. In BC's Elizabeth her has the. Today good morning to you and yet today we will hear from Marie Ivanovic who says she felt threatened by president trump and with blind sided when she was forced out of proposed. This morning the impeachment showdown resuming with former ambassador to Ukraine Mer re you thought of it's taking center stage. In an earlier closed door deposition you bought at its testified that she was warned by Ukrainian officials to watch her back. The president Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his associates. Had planned and that they were going to you know do things including to me. Ivanovic saved in an effort to save her job she's turned to the ambassador to the EU Gordon somber and the president's point man on Ukraine. She told house investigators. And he said you know unique to go big or go home tweet out there that you support the president. He Ivanovic refused a few weeks later she says she was told to get on the next plane home. This comes as Democrats continue to build their case against the president with speaker Pelosi now calling trump actions involving Ukraine bribery. And impeachable offense. The bride is to grant or withhold military assistance. In return. For a public statement and I. That fake investigation. Into that the elections so that so that's bribery. The president trump maintained he did nothing wrong. At a rally last night in Louisiana who laughing the first two witnesses career diplomats. Who kicked off the public hearings on Wednesday you're never truckers. What. Exactly. Do you think you impeach him for. And they stood there what like. But they are unraveling. And their sinister plans. Will fail. We'll also testifying today but in Friday it is David Holmes a State Department staffer who claims he overheard president trump on the phone with some land. Asking about the investigations. To name. All right let's with Rivera Capitol Hill for another historic day and our live coverage of today's hearing. Begins at 9 AM eastern here on ABC and our live streaming channel ABC news lives.

