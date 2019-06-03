Transcript for Outrage grows over Sacramento police shooting

Overnight chaos at a City Council meeting in Sacramento. The protesters flooded the Chamber's eager to speak to officials about the police shooting death of step on Clark. We're asking you to match our courage and make thank pastor. It comes after days of protests in the city which included more than eighty a rest Monday night. And police shot and killed park last year after he was suspected of vandalizing cars. Prosecutor said the officers wouldn't be charged because it appear. Clark was holding a gun while evading police that item turned out to be a cell flow. A separate investigation by the attorney general also cleared. The officers our investigation has concluded that no criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting. Can be sustained at last night's council meeting demonstrators demanded answers. This is public safety our community is so we'll tell you what these all the coldest streak and he's got to hear this I don't know I don't sleep at night. I didn't. I don't know if you've got the memo but you need to fire the office's. Client officers and outside the council meeting. More protesters gather agencies will Carr was there with officers and. A wall with their bicycle keeping protesters backed up. The window of the council chambers. And back inside the chambers all City Council members including mayor Gerald Steinberg briefly left the meeting. As emotion started to boil over.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.