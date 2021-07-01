Overnight Capitol Hill developments

More
At least four deaths are linked to the riot, as some cabinet members consider the 25th Amendment. ABC’s Andrea Fujii has the latest.
3:42 | 01/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Overnight Capitol Hill developments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:42","description":"At least four deaths are linked to the riot, as some cabinet members consider the 25th Amendment. ABC’s Andrea Fujii has the latest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"75107877","title":"Overnight Capitol Hill developments","url":"/WNN/video/overnight-capitol-hill-developments-75107877"}