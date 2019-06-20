Transcript for Parents charged for teen son's role in school shooting

To a case being called unprecedented. A teenager's parents are being charged because of their son's alleged role. And a school shooting incidents. Authorities say the teen's parents knew he had a missed a history of mental health problems and left the unsecured gun and their house. This morning the spirits in New Mexico were facing jail time after police say their son calls panic at his high school. Oh in February swat team swarmed the school's hallways near Albuquerque as students filed out with their hands in the ear police say sixty year old Joshua Owens brought a gun into the building. And opened fire without hitting anyone Owen's parents senior stay any behind him in court. Are now charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor this is a rule. Sort of a new. Phase in terms of trying to get proactive tools to deal with school shootings generally seen this before. According to court documents a resource officer warned Dillon to miracle when that their son made past threats about shooting up the school the parents were aware of Josh who was passed struggle with mental health and the allegedly denied having a firearm in the home but investigators insist Joshua used a gun that was in his parents' bedroom closet. Not locked up fifteen states currently have laws allowing gun owners to be charged at their weapons are not locked away. But New Mexico is not one of them legal experts called this case unprecedented while expressing doubts about the strength of the case because in this case are charging parents. With not being able essentially don't predict the future. I don't educate parents. Did anything whether they actually had a knowledge network run as a problem. The accused gunman's parents have not entered a plea they could face eighteen months in prison if convicted. Prosecuting parents in cases like this is rare the Washington Post says that since 1999 only for adults have been charged with failing to secure a guns. Used in school shooting.

