Transcript for Parents' unusual punishment

Despite his name Angel Martinez is in big trouble this morning. The fourteen year old taking his parents Range Rover for a joy ride while they were out of town celebrating their anniversary. Though he does have a pretty solid excuse for why he did it. A loss to Carly and watch. Totally I don't want anything to joyous light pollution particularly one wants being truly enjoys. No towel no problem and not so much. His parents getting a call from police that he was speeding through their busy neighborhood so his parents came up with bits and usual punishment. Which calls stuff out as groom is 100% hunting. And we just don't stop collect angels sitting in the driveway with a sign that reads sorry I still my parents' car and was speeding kind of weird Billick. I think it's fair punishment his clothes his TV and his bedroom set all up for grabs for free. Mostly to like apologists are neighbors to not like he could around someone over. Something could have something really guy could happen. And all of it went faster than even angels Range Rover did on is to ride the dad says this is all about pumping the brakes on angel's life in the fast lane destroying our best thing. Keep the macho make sure he understands that. You know things like this will not be tolerated. That's a nice bedroom set so although angel's parents didn't take and that occurred entirely. His bedroom set was scooped up by a passer by so he'll be sleeping on the floor or the couch. At least for the foreseeable future you guys great lesson but I would have taken that tough but it had board sorry it has. Thanks.

