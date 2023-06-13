Pat Sajak retiring from ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The 76-year-old announced he’ll be stepping down after 41 seasons. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt looks back and ahead at Sajak’s time with "America’s game."

June 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live