-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood on what to expect when she hosts her 12th CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: Lizzo, Billie Ellish and Camila Cabello to appear at American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: People’s Choice Awards highlights
-
Now Playing: The evolution of Britney Spears' music
-
Now Playing: ‘High School Musical’ series creators quizzed on their movie knowledge
-
Now Playing: Exclusive look into 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
-
Now Playing: ‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett breaks down season’s buzziest TV shows
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson shares deals on 6 of Oprah's 'Favorite Things'
-
Now Playing: Jonas Brothers release new holiday song, 'Like its Christmas'
-
Now Playing: No.1 LSU Tigers take on No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
-
Now Playing: 'Frozen 2' world premiere
-
Now Playing: 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak has emergency surgery
-
Now Playing: How John Cena’s new movie led him to pledge $1.5M
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Lizzo surprises class that went viral performing her song
-
Now Playing: John Cena explains why he always wears the same suit
-
Now Playing: The SSK Kidventor $25,000 giveaway
-
Now Playing: John Cena honors firefighters and veterans
-
Now Playing: John Cena's WrestleMania-style "State Your Case"
-
Now Playing: Jordin Sparks sings Whitney Houston, Michael rocks Bon Jovi and more
-
Now Playing: Kaley Cuoco on becoming a New Yorker and new marriage