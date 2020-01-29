Transcript for New phase begins in impeachment trial

But now back here hole into Washington and the new phase beginning today and president trumps impeachment trials senators. We'll now get to ask questions at and a major development senate majority leader Mitch McConnell now says he does not have enough votes to prevent witnesses from testifying at the trial. ABC's Andrew dim bird has the latest from Capitol Hill Andrea good morning. Good morning Kenneth engine a yes so do the Democrats have enough votes to call on witnesses we're soon going to find out along with what questions senators have for both sides. That ends our presentation the president's defense rests its case you cannot impeach a president. And an un sourced. Allegation now of the next phase of the trial begins questioning. Over the next two days senators will be allowed to submit questions to the house managers or the president's council but not both. Questions must be submitted to the Chief Justice in writing mr. justice have reach an agreement. With the democratic later on how to proceed but moving forward all the attention now centering around witnesses Republican leader Mitch McConnell telling his members and a closed door meeting. That he does not have the votes to block them. Four key senate Republicans suggest they wanna hear from former national security advisor John Bolton. Bolt ends up coming book links the president to withholding aid from Ukraine in exchange for investigating Joseph Biden. Probably yeah. Hello and bad parent I didn't. And in another turn the president's former chief of staff John Kelly. Reportedly now saying. I believe John Bolton. And suggesting Bolton should testify saying if there are people that could contribute to this either innocence or guilt I think they should be heard this wall Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on CBS news rip Bolton for his book. Here's your conclusion I can come to and it's a harsh one and I feel very dead about. Mr. Baxter. Now the question portion of this trial could last eight hours today eight hours tomorrow with that critical vote on witnesses possibly happening Friday now if no new witnesses are allowed in this trial then things could wrap up. By the end of the week Kenneth genetic all right Andrew Denver there in Washington thank you.

