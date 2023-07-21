Pint-sized pitcher helping Down’s orphans

Meet Cooper Murray, the 11-year-old baseball superfan with Down's Syndrome, on a mission to throw a first pitch at every MLB stadium and help orphans with his condition get adopted.

July 21, 2023

