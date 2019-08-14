Transcript for Placido Domingo accused of sexual harassment

Opera legend Placido Domingo is facing cancellations and an investigation after being accused of inappropriate behavior by several women. Los Angeles Opera which Domingo has led since 2003 plans to launch an investigation. And the Philadelphia up our orchestra has withdrawn its invitation for Domingo to appear next month. Nine women told the Associated Press that they were sexually harassed by the superstar during encounters that took place over three decades starting back in the 1980s. When someone. Comes this close and kind of smiles and a wry smile and says do you have to go home. I think that was pretty clear. Right there were no misconceptions in mine. He did not touch me he did not you know he would shake my hand or you know how low but he did not put his hands and but I was extremely. Uncomfortable. Domingo says in a statement that he believes that quote all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.