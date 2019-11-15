Transcript for Plane crash rescue

We are back out the rescue of a teen pilot who crashed landed into a lake he was trapped in the plane's wreckage as it was sinking an icy water like Abraham some quick thinking Kai hackers were nearby. Soaring above Washington State in that hoping cockpit is Brett Easter. No stranger to fly in the night here recently bought this bright yellow ultralight plane. And went for practice run. That run would end like this the aircraft an Easter down in a leak. I was toll expecting not to wake up from it. Shortly after take off Easter says one of his propellers stop moving. About point don't know an airplane's gone I mean there's house an ever hear. Nobody else is there should pay fair my engine failure these are deciding to ditch in the lake's icy waters. And when he tried to escape the cockpit his Jackie got tangled in the equipment. Easter says he kicked furiously for ten minutes trying to keep its head above water under water and with the clock ticking to carjackers came rushing to his rescue. Natalie over to help Easter keep its head above water until help could arrive I just jumped. Dan and not. Was paddling assesses I fed him and turn as sixties this month so it was resisting figured it used to be eight. Easter escape with minor injuries. According to the NTSB deaths from small plane crashes are on the rise with 393. And 2018 compared to 347. The year before stilled the scare will not keep Easter grounded for long. That's when not done flying I'm not thinking out this guy one engine failures not punitive for mean. More user grew up flying with his father who is a private pilot the NTSB is now investigating the cause of this crash.

