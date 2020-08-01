Transcript for Police arrest husband of missing Connecticut mom

Now we turn out to the major developments in the case of a missing mother of five from Connecticut. Police have now arrested her strange husband unveiling new evidence he's due in court today to be charged with murder ABC's cover all passed the latest. In a case that's captivated the country Connecticut police have come forward with new charges against photos do loves now accusing him of murdering his estranged wife. Eight months after she disappeared if this is all the states. Got we wonder why it bothered. We are very confident in our odds at trial and we look forward to meeting these allegations in open court. To Los taken into custody by state police Tuesday morning he and his wife Jennifer had been locked in a bitter custody battle before that mother of five vanished. After dropping off for kids at school last may police believe when she returned home that day photo is due Lowe's was lying in wait and arrest warrant alleges he used zip ties to security incapacitate Jennifer whose blood police say was found in multiple locations and a home your honor re entered not guilty pleas for months due Los and his girlfriend Michelle -- -- have been fighting charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. After police say they have security footage appearing to show the couple disposing of Jennifer's blood stained clothing. Drew colonists is now charged with conspiracy to commit murder as did you Los his former lawyer cantonal Winnie. From the beginning photos do Lowe's has insisted he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance telling news four New York in July. Statistically when something like this happens ninety or 95% as the spouse so I can understand why people who like us. Each suspect is now expected in court Tuesday photos do Los is bond has been set at six million dollars. Trevor alt ABC news New York.

