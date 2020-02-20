Transcript for Pop Smoke fatally shot in Los Angeles

Tributes pouring in for pot smoke this morning after being fatally shot in Los Angeles. Chance the rapper and fifty cent among them the up and coming rapper ambushed in a posh Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday morning. The 911 call came from someone on the East Coast who had apparently been told what happened. When officers arrived there approximately six minutes later. They discovered at a victim inside the house had been shot. That victim was twenty year old pot smoke whose real name is the char Jackson. The rapper who has collaborated with nick demon dodge and Travis Scott was visiting the LA home when he was attacked. At least one intruder wearing a mask the police are unsure how many accomplices were with them. There are varying reports between two and six so depending on I'm on which version is correct it's between two and six. The home where Jackson was shot is owned by Teddy Mellencamp daughter of John Mellencamp and star of the real housewives of Beverly Hills writing on into Graham. We were informed by third party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home Leon in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property. Earlier in the day pot smoke and fellow rapper Mike. Investigators taking that into account as they consider weathered the shooting was targeted. Although pop smoke with the only person shot there were other people in the house with him at the time. Police are interviewing them as witnesses but they've yet to name any official suspects. So young so funny. Just grow think you'll continue to think you guys.

