Transcript for Pope Francis recovering from colon surgery

Pet causes was admitted yesterday to the genetic highly critical local Catholic teaching hospital and rain. The Boskin d.s having that has said it was a scheduled procedure on his lodge intestine. Adding that the 84 year OPEC had been diagnosed with symptomatic dive a ticket estimates as of the pet on dot. All means that he was presenting with a narrowing in his large intestine. An update later stated that the heavy father reacted well to the operation which was conducted on the general anesthetic. I'm this morning Italian media reporting that it had had a quiet night last night. And that is expected to remain at the hospital for several more days. Now it is believed to be the first hospital admission for the pick since he was elected to the pixie back in twenty fest team however the heavy thought how things seem to be in good health on Sunday morning. He carried out his usual Sunday GTE's he's greeting members of the public from his balcony at saint Peter scrap. And giving his Sunday Angeles blessing he'll say at that address and honesty tells of his next foreign trip in September to Hungary and Slovakia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.