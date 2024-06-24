Popular surfer Tamayo Perry killed by shark in Hawaii

Officials say professional surfer and lifeguard Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack off the coast of Oahu. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt reports.

June 24, 2024

