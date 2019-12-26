Transcript for Post-Christmas gift returns

Tis the season to geared. And to give back if you need to ditch and not so great gift this holiday season you're not alone a survey shows that 28% of holiday gifts will return last year. So here's the best way to unload the season's conquers the stores at the devious return policies according to consumer reports poll. Bed, Bath & Beyond Norstrom. And Costco thinks of flexible receipt and time limit policy. Making the returns naughty list Kmart and Sears borrowers and noble and best spots but consumer reports says only about fifteen feet for most return. Speaking of return date make note of them as soon as you can't time is of the essence in most cases if you can't don't open any packaging that you intend to return. Some retailers may charge a fee to restock items when you head to the store to return your gift. Bring the gift receipt in and I'd be some sort of Victoria's Secret use computerized systems to detect returned abuse they may ask this new license. And finally speaking to Victoria's Secret there are some things you just can't return. Undergarments swim Wear cosmetics and anything personalized. For typically considered them accountable. Goods and you have to get shot out to Norstrom they saw them there other returned nice list. Oh yeah I agree with that. You ignore them big or super yeah apps that are big fans are very the other minority club never saw that and think of him in Baghdad that snotty but I'm not going to ignite a I thought I like the dollar that it you're not Steve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.