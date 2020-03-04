Transcript for Potential coronavirus treatment

Doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado this morning are opening a new front in the war against corona virus were her car from current hat and putting out the call to recovered corona virus patients asking them to donate antibody rich blood that might help the very sick. It's called convalescent plasma a treatment doctors say is promising but experimental. Well honey if you he. Romney. Engines for hotter and Camilla have higher Ed. And injuring 88. Currently how it happened in the united. Hello how Andrew. How to operate a Hummer and a batter. The FDA just approved convalescent plasma for emergency treatments hospitals around the country now recruiting their first donors area to miss it that this will actually health. I'm save lives help reduce mortality. And morbidity. Most city when ERS hurry here are on the urgent need a respirator. And you really have had other failures. Are so this really. My past attention all our T potentially turn. Doctors are now anxiously waiting for results and hoping this cutting edge treatment works it really RT. You you're drinking and zero. How our patients and trend and color. Pair and happening ERS. Now the FDA requires any potential donors to a first had a positive -- nineteen test. And then be completely recovered and symptom free for at least fourteen days the final step getting another corona virus test. That has to come back negative. Kenneth and Mona talking to doctors there is a lot of hope in this treatment. And that is what we need Clayton thank you so much hope optimism. You heard in that piece there from Clayton is that he thinks that they have really had a breakthrough here. Athletes and this is also a great time dimension and that the Red Cross is urging people who are healthy you can donate blood. To go ahead and do that as well because of everything that's going on the national blood supply is running low so they say go to their website. They also city would your local blood bank if you want to help. A shortage there and there is a needs home.

