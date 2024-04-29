Potential Trump VP pick defends dog killing

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faces criticism from both sides of the aisle over a story from her memoir in which she explains why she killed a 14-month-old puppy.

April 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live