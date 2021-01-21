Transcript for Powerful words

And as broke Joseph Barton come here is made history at the capitol also making history was a young poet laureate at age 22 she is the youngest inaugural poet in the history of the United States but she proved wise and eloquent. Beyond her years. It's a column penned in unprecedented times being a married Cain is more than a pie we inherit. It's the past we stepped into and how we have a parent Amanda Gorman reciting the hill we Klein. And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between last couple what stands. Before ax Gorman says she was only half fleet through writing a poem and rioters stormed the capitol this month. She says the explosive scene helped her complete her work. And we did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying. Hour. But the capital Bryant isn't the first time on breast was a source of inspiration for Gorman the black lights matter movement last summer spurred her to Penn fury. And faith. She's not root for that she. And mayor IT. Know what may and so she's not a note from heat. But during a capitol attack she says it wasn't the violence that stood out most it was the hate online. She spoke overnight to CNN. Looking good seats needs a lot of people being like. Wow this is what happens when people don't want to steer the country and the best of us. Gorman says she hopes one day to be celebrating her own inauguration. She reference that dream her poem. The week the successors of the country and a time or a skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother. Can dream of of becoming president. Only to find herself reciting for one. Her work winning the praise of President Obama. And Hillary Clinton who wrote chief promised to run for president in 2036. And I for one can't wait. Oh Brad giving her this caged bird rain and nod to legendary poet my in to allow a source of inspiration for the young writer. Soap boy is so powerful I have to do is read my favorite line from that she said for there is always light if only were brave enough to see it if only we're brave enough to be it. It was such a message of hope and I think looking at. I guess so many of us would consider the younger generation giving us the sense that there is light there is hope coming around event. It was it was really encouraging it was such a power. A moment it was a call to action as well she's a rule not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation.

