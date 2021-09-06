Transcript for President Biden takes first foreign trip

With president biting taking off this morning on his first overseas trip as president part of his domestic agenda appears to be falling apart. Negotiations over his massive infrastructure bill have hit a roadblock senators Shelley Moore capital who was leading a group of Republicans negotiating the legislation. Says the president cut off talks with the group. We are robust package that I think. We could maybe work. Think it could have gotten 20/20 five Republicans to go with me that was my goal. And that people post on the a couple of times hands. You know they just on the line someone else. Instead the White House says I didn't move forward on discussions with the bipartisan senate group. The president has come down by about a trillion dollars that's quite a bet. Obviously is like to see more but there are a number of opportunities and pass to have these discussions moving our. Overnight a separate bipartisan group in the house unveiled a new proposal which includes 761. Billion dollars in new spending. Over eight years that's more than Republicans proposed. But it's far less than the one point seven trillion dollars proposed by the president. Meanwhile the focus of president by his ship overseas will be one week from today in Geneva where he'll meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin's. Biden says he plans to confer put in an election interference. Human rights by leases and cyber attacks recipes hacking groups have recently targeted US corporations. Including the colonial pipeline. Disrupting the nation's largest fuel pipeline last month on Tuesday Coolio seal was on Capitol Hill defending his decision. Two paid the forty million dollar ransom. Hardest decision I've made my 39 years in the energy industry. And I know how critical our pipeline is to the country in a put the interest of the country. First. The seal also acknowledging to lawmakers that the system the group pact was protected by only a single password in the case of this particular legacy VP and it did only has single factor. Authentication. It was a complicated passwords so I want to be clear on that it was not like colonial 123 type password. Of the president's first topless foreign trip is in England where he'll meet with prime minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth Mona they think camp.

