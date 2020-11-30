Transcript for President-elect Biden recovering from fractured foot

New details about the injury president elect Biden suffered while playing with his dog meanwhile as the Biden transition team plants more staff announcements this week president trop is on the attack. Taking aim at sixty minutes ABC's Elizabeth shoals Lee has the latest from Washington Elizabeth good morning. Good morning Kenneth the president elect is recovering from off fractured but and president trump appears to be wishing him a speedy recovery. Overnight president elect Joseph Biden leaving a doctor's office after a fracture was discovered in his foot. His doctors saying Biden suffered the injury while playing with his dog. And will likely need to Wear a boot for several weeks president trump re tweeting video of Bayh in writing get well soon. The president instead focusing his anger toward sixty minutes after the programming are viewed his former cyber security chief. There was no indication or evidence that there was any sort of hacking or compromise. Elections systems. Trump fired Chris crabs this month after crabs said the election was the most secure in American history. There was no manipulation of the vote on the machine count side. In so that pretty Shirley in my opinion. Debunks some of the sensational claims out there. That I've called nonsense. Trump claiming sixty minutes never asked us for comment about their ridiculous one sided story on election security which is an international joke the president and his allies have now lost at least 31 cases contesting the election or alleging fraud in five states. In Wisconsin a recount paid for by a charm campaign only expanded Biden's lead trump called in to FOX News Sunday for his first interview since losing the election speaking for 45 minutes his string of unfounded claims. Going largely unchallenged by the host. This election would be rigged this election. Was a total fraud. The Biden transition team carrying on announcing an all women White House communications team and reports say Biden has selected Brian diss a senior Obama administration official and current investment executive to be his top economic advisor. Biden is expected to announce his economic team this week with former Federal Reserve chair Janning unexpected to me names Treasury Secretary. Should be the first woman to hold that job. Kenneth Elizabeth soles of their Washington think you're.

