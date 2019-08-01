Transcript for President Trump to address nation tonight

I'm and we begin with president trump this morning he has sent to deliver a prime time speech tonight taking his fight for the border wall directly to the American people yet Democrats are now demanding equal air time to respond as the government shutdown drags on. Just days away from becoming the longest in US history. As more people start to feel the ripple effects. The White House has announced that tax refunds will not be delayed ABC's during a Marshall has all the needy tells forests from Washington good morning Serena. DL annaly good morning to you and it is officially does second longest in government history the longest being 21 days and right now there's no end in sight. It's day eighteen of the government shutdown and now the president taking his pitch directly to the American people with a primetime Oval Office address tonight wary could announces a national emergency. I may get Blair a national emergence. C defended that what's gonna happen over the next few days. Democratic leaders are demanding equal air time in a statement to writing that if the president's past statements are any indication. The speech will be full of malice and misinformation. The president is at his demand for five point seven billion dollars for a wall which he's now calling a steel barrier is about national security. But the shut down leading to other security risks. In the skies. Upward of thirty year low and staffing it's a stressful job to begin when. Air traffic controllers working longer hours than ever. And airlines pilots association wrote to the White House urging an end to the shut down because it is. Adversely affecting the safety security and efficiency of our national airspace system adding to the shutdown means there are fewer safety inspectors and the job. TSA workers are set to miss their first paycheck on Friday an agency is preparing for workers to call in sick. The White House has come under fire recently from playing the nearly 4000 known or suspected terrorists who were stopped coming into the US we're traveling through the southern border. When in fact most came through the skies. The house is now officially are calling IRS employees do their job without pay as tax season is upon act. And their hope there is to get your tax returns back to you on time. GO annaly. Serena Marshall in Washington Serena thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.