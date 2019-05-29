Transcript for President Trump defends criticizing Biden during trip to Japan

President drums ramping up his attacks on former vice president Joseph Biden the pair really viewing him and the biggest threat in a very crowded field of Democrats vying for the White House. The president brushed aside criticism for taking aim at buy and wal on foreign soil and then siding with Kim don't want now Biden. Is firing back in we sees Mona costar Abbie has the details from Washington Mona good morning. Good morning Maggie we are more than a year out from the 20/20 election but the trump and Biden campaigns are giving us a preview of what the race could potentially look like. In a crowded pool of democratic presidential hopefuls president Rhonda zeroed in on one potential 20/20 rival former vice president Joseph Biden. Joseph Biden was a disaster his administration. With President Obama. They were it basically a disaster. The president taking his attacks abroad using his historic state visit to Japan as an opportunity to slam his political rival. And breaking with longstanding tradition. To keep domestic disputes off foreign soil Kim Jong-Il and made a statement that Joseph Biden is a low IQ individual he probably is based on his record those remarks earning trump criticism from both sides of the trial. Another 20/20 Democrat senator Kabul a Harris on MSNBC. Calling it irresponsible. It is wrong it is contrary to our values and it is contrary to the best interest of our country at the bite and campaign also firing back saying the president's remarks were quote. Beneath the dignity of the office. And that trumps siding with the quote murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president. Speaks for itself but in a tweet overnight trump says he was actually quote sticking up for Biden his latest back and forth exchange comes as the trump campaign is ratcheting up its efforts. In key battleground states like Pennsylvania. Were biting grew up. At a rally their last week president trump told the crowd that Biden was born there the later abandoned the state. In Houston last night fight and the record straight. We didn't French grand artist who dresses and to find work. There are very. And president from narrowly won Pennsylvania back in 26 teen. And then two years later Democrats flipped three house seats previously held by Republicans in the 2018 at mid terms Maggie Kenneth. Mona thank you Ari some nasty back and forth.

