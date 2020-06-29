Transcript for President Trump denies being briefed on Russian bounties

Now to the other big story this morning the White House facing serious new questions after reports that Russia pay bounties to Taliban militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan. President trump weighing in overnight ABC's ons for Shea has latest. Overnight president trump pushing back on a bombshell New York Times reports. Accusing Russian of offering bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan that same report saying the president was briefed on the findings. Trump responded in a tweet that Intel told him they did not find this info credible and therefore did not reported to meet or vice president it's. That report says Russian intelligence officers offered to pay the Taliban to kill American troops amid peace talks and America's longest war. A military official confirmed the report to ABC news but did not know what the president had been briefed the political fallout has been swift. If it is true underline the word if that they are paying surrogates to kill Americans. This is one of the most serious matters I think that has arisen in the trop administration. Republican represented of Liz Cheney tweeting if report is true why wasn't the president or BP briefed. Who did know win win and what's been the response. This is as bad as it yet. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the president's response totally outrageous. You would think. That the minute the president heard of that he would want to know more instead of denying that he knew anything. Pelosi saying top congressional leaders were not aware of the report but would be investigating to determine if the president was briefed last year when he three US troops died in Afghanistan. Whether any were targeted by Taliban fighters paid by Russian operatives is not known according to military sources. Still this is new fuel for Trump's 20/20 challenger Joseph Biden doll Chavez continued his embarrassing campaign. Of deference and debasing himself before and Latimer food. A senior administration official told the Associated Press that the White House plane's debris select members of congress about the issue later today. Kenneth Alex thank you.

