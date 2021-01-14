Transcript for President Trump faces second impeachment trial

This morning president trump facing a second impeachment trial after both Democrats and some Republicans denounced his role in last week's capitol right. Donald Trump and his allies were stoking the anger. Of a violent mob. He did nothing to stop it he must go he is a clear and present danger it. Last night one week after the deadly uprising tried condemned the violence violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country. And no place in our movement. Despite releasing the video after the impeachment vote the president made no mention of the vote instead using the statement to distant since. From the violent mop no true supporter of mine could ever endorse. Political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect. Law enforcement. Or our great American flag. Hours earlier up passionate debate over whether to hold the president accountable. This is a reckless impeachment. This will only bring up that Haiti and fire more than ever before. A police officer was killed. And what I years' time he'll he's during the Barry yeah. A divided house arguing over a single charge against the president incitement of insurrection. They searched the hall who spilled into the vice president. They came to hang for treason the left. In America has incited far more political violence than the right. Republican Matt gates drawing boos while arguing against impeachment some of cited the metaphor that the president lit the flame will. Let actual blades. Actual body hurts and out span there would be an arrogant and yeah. Trump allied Jim Jordan leader seen fist bumping gates the Louisiana Republican Steve's goalies brought up his own brush with death to oppose what he called a rush to impeachment. I've seen the dark evil a political violence firsthand. And it needs to stop. Police were shot by a left wing extremists at a softball game and when he seventeen it will only serve to further does that dividing nation that is calling out for healing. But a surprise votes when peach came from south Carolina Republican Tom rice. Who was forced to take cover last week as rioters stormed the capital rice called out fronts failure to condemn the attack explaining his impeachment vote in a statement writing. I have backed its president through thick and thin for four years I campaigned for him and voted for him twice but this utter failure is inexcusable Michigan Republican Peter Maier also booting two impeached despite saying he's concerned about retaliation from from supporters. I think if we kids you know the assassins veto forgive the insurrection this veto. We lose something in this country and I want to help. Despite his vote against impeachment Republican leader Kevin McCarthy blame the president for last week's riot. The president bears responsibility. For Wednesday's attack on congress by mob riders. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. Indian with tin house Republicans crossing the I'll the impeachment became the most bipartisan in American history. The next step the Senate's where a trial is unlikely until after Joseph Biden's inauguration. Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not decided yet whether he'll vote to convict the president or not. Sources close the president say he grew angry watching the impeachment hearings and sources say trop is quote anxious about his future.

