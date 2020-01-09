Transcript for President Trump heads to Kenosha following Jacob Blake shooting

This morning family and friends demanding justice for a year in G Daniels and even think good could mean it would have helped anyone. Any need at any time. Investigators identifying Daniel Sinn as a man shot and killed in Portland went pro trump demonstrators clashed with counter protesters. 39 year old reportedly a supporter of the right wing group patriot prayer his friends call him a proud American. Erin. Every it was not a fascist. He was not an insider or an instigated. Here's a freedom loving American who died expressing his beliefs. Daniel Cindy shooting Saturday coming after a caravan of presidents from supporters drove his city. Clashing with protesters demanding a racial justice. And now new video from earlier in the day showing it from supporter firing paint balls at protesters. President trump last night's defending those supporters. Paint is not and paint too as a defensive mechanism paint does not boats. In the meantime democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden with the message for the people sparking violence is lawlessness. Plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. By day and also blaming president Ron for escalating the unrest. This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. You can't stop the violence because for years she's fob candidate eBay believe. Bob in the words law and order makes him strong. But his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is. But the president lane the blame on Democrats. The violent riders shared Biden same talking points and this year the same agenda for our nation. And even his strange is speech today that he made. In Pittsburgh. He didn't mention the fact and he didn't mention the far left didn't mention the far left. World so what ice I don't believe you mentioned the word into further. And the president also refusing to condemn Kyle written house the seventeen year old who allegedly shot and killed two people at a protest in can no Shaq in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump suggests he'd written house was acting in self defense. News the same tape presents. And he was trying to get away from them I guess it looks like and he fell and then they very violently attacked him. And did who has something that we're looking at right now. Trump planning to visit canosa today. Even after the governor and mayor asked him to reconsider when asked if his visit could exacerbate tensions are violence the president respond dean. Drilling will also increase enthusiasm. And it could increase. Love and respect for our country. President trump has not salute entity linked scantily he says family want to respond beyond the call and transcend heat an eight hour will be appropriate. East expert predicting his star. Meg and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.